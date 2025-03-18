5 bold predictions for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2025

Bold prediction #4: The St. Louis Cardinals will have a player receive Rookie of the Year votes.

In the same way it's been two years since Nolan Arenado received MVP votes, it's also been two years since a Cardinal received Rookie of the Year votes. Mind you, it's been two years since any Cardinal player or coach received votes on a national award.

In 2022, utility man Brendan Donovan finished third in National League Rookie of the Year voting behind center fielder Michael Harris II and pitcher Spencer Strider, both players for the Atlanta Braves. Since then, the Cardinals haven't had a single rookie receive a vote. Masyn Winn came close this past year, but the pool of candidates was far too strong, and Paul Skenes, Jackson Merrill, Jackson Chourio, and Shota Imanaga were the only vote-getters.

This year, I expect the Cardinals to have at least one player receive votes for National League Rookie of the Year. The Cardinals are entering a supposed "youth movement." While true rookies aren't expected to get too much playing time right off the bat, there will be several players who crack the roster throughout the year.

My prediction would be that starting pitcher Michael McGreevy pitches well enough to be recognized this year. I would have predicted Victor Scott II to receive votes, but the club's mismanagement of him last year caused him to lose his rookie status.

Michael McGreevy had a strong introduction to the majors last year. He threw 23 innings with a 1.96 ERA and 18 strikeouts. He's continued that success this spring with a 1.54 ERA, eight strikeouts, and a 0.771 WHIP through 11.2 innings. McGreevy's numbers have forced management's hand, and they're considering moving to a six-man rotation to make space for the right-handed pitcher.

Beyond McGreevy, prospects such as Quinn Mathews, Gordon Graceffo, and Thomas Saggese could play well enough given playing time to see some NL ROY votes in 2025. Space needs to be cleared for these young players, but there is a path for them to the majors this year.

The Cardinals need to see growth from their prospects. Having rookies be recognized nationally will go a long way towards that growth, and it will help alleviate some of the concerns that fans have for the future of the team.