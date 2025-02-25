4 under-the-radar Cardinals to watch in spring training who could be key contributors

Cooper Hjerpe

One name that has not received much buzz yet in camp so far but I fully expect to at some point is the Cardinals' 2022 first-round pick, Cooper Hjerpe.

If you're plugged into the Cardinals' prospect world, you'll know that there are a lot of people who are much higher on Hjerpe than the national consensus, and for good reason. Despite not blowing anyone away with his low-90s velocity on his fastball, Hjerpe has one of the most unique deliveries and release points in all of baseball, giving him layers of deception that allow him to generate a lot of swing and miss.

Take a look at Cooper Hjerpe's delivery from the side: pic.twitter.com/L7s6jU0KT7 — Brenden Schaeffer🎳 (@bschaeffer12) February 13, 2025

Hjerpe was only able to pitch in 15 games last year due to injury but was pulled from two different games he started last year where he was spinning no-hitters. In 52.1 innings pitched, Hjerpe struck out 76 batters and posted a 3.27 ERA and 1.13 WHIP. Hjerpe is turning 24 in a few weeks, and the Cardinals hoped he would be a fast riser when they drafted him. If he is healthy now, I see no reason why he couldn't be this year.

Cooper Hjerpe discusses the elbow injury that landed him on the IL in 2024.



“It was a pretty minor injury—no tears or anything, just inflammation.” pic.twitter.com/gUBnW4tlW8 — Kareem (@KareemSSN) January 27, 2025

Hjerpe should be viewed as a starter until proven otherwise, and honestly, outside of Mathews, he's probably the guy I want to see the Cardinals be most aggressive with this year (as long as he is living up to those expectations). I would love to see them deploy him as a starter and hopefully even see him rise to St. Louis this year, but he is another guy I could see beginning his time with the Cardinals' major league team as a dynamic reliever.

I recommend checking out Haq's interview with Cooper Hjerpe on Birds on the Farm from a few weeks ago, as it provided some great insight into his game and what he may bring to the table in the near future.