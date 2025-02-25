4 under-the-radar Cardinals to watch in spring training who could be key contributors

Jose Barrero

No, I'm not including Jose Barrero on this list because he is batting .667 in three at-bats so far. Barrero is making my list because of the unique role he could fill for St. Louis this year if he impresses the club in camp and during the season.

Barrero, a former top 100 prospect, was signed to a minor league deal by the Cardinals this offseason and is looking to reestablish himself as a contributor at the MLB level. Back in 2023, Barrero was actually the Cincinnati Reds' Opening Day shortstop, and while he's always impressed with his glove, his bat has not found its way in the majors quite yet.

Behind Masyn Winn right now, the Cardinals' backup shortstop appears to be a question mark. Thomas Saggese could fill that role and see playing time at other positions as well, but considering how crowded the roster is right now, I would guess the club starts him in Triple-A this year until space opens up. Michael Helman, whom the Cardinals traded cash considerations for right before spring training began, is another potential option but someone the club surely is not married to. Jose Fermin has filled that 26th-man spot before, but Barrero does represent a chance at more upside.

Backup shortstop on this team is not a frequently used role unless Masyn Winn were to go down with an injury this year, but the Cardinals have become very left-handed as of late, so having another bench option who hits from the right side may come into play during the season. The Cardinals really struggled against left-handed pitching in 2024, so some of these fringe roster guys who bat from the right side could carve out a bigger role if they provide value in that way.

I don't see a world where Barrero fights to be a regular in the Cardinals' lineup, but he is a name worth keeping tabs on for the fact that he could become a valuable part of their bench if things go well for him during camp.