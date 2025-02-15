4 Cardinals top prospects who should be untouchable during reset

Jimmy Crooks

The first prospect on the list to not be universally named to top prospect lists, catcher Jimmy Crooks has the typical major league backstop makeup. He just missed out on MLB.com's top 100 prospect list, but he did make a showing on the Baseball Prospectus list, ranking at #88. Crooks came into the national spotlight during the University of Oklahoma's 2022 postseason run, as the strong lefty popped four homers during 12 playoff games. During his junior season with the Sooners, Crooks took his all-around game to a new level, as he showed he was more than a bat-first catcher and drastically improved on the defensive side.

The Cardinals selected the lefty-hitting catcher in the fourth round of the 2022 draft, and he flashed his power potential in his short debut with Low-A Palm Beach, with eight extra-base hits and an .864 OPS over 23 games. Beyond his quality player profile, Crooks has the build and demeanor of an old-school catcher, measuring at 6'0 and weighing 230 pounds, and hits without batting gloves.

The 23-year-old's hard work paid off during the 2024 season, where he played 90 games with Double-A Springfield. Crooks broke out with a .321/.410/.498 slash line with 32 extra-base hits and 43 walks over 315 at-bats. His 11.6% walk rate showed scouts that the early demerits for pitch recognition could be a thing of the past as he continues to develop as a professional hitter. Overall, Crooks reached base safely in 74 of his 82 starts with Springfield.

How about his defense? While the catchers at the major league level struggled to control the run game, Crooks excelled. He has progressed from a bat-first catcher to a potentially above-average backstop with a strong arm who threw out almost 33% of base stealers. His performance in 2024 netted him the organization's Minor League Player of the Year award and an invite to Major League spring training. While it is not uncommon for a large number of catchers to be invited to big league camp to handle the extra arms, Crooks and prospect Leonardo Bernal will be pushing each other for playing time with Memphis for an organization that boasts some strong depth at the catcher position.

Ivan Herrera and Pedro Pages are the most likely catchers to break camp with the Cardinals, but they will have Crooks and Bernal waiting in the wings if either were to struggle or go down with an extended injury.