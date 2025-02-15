4 Cardinals top prospects who should be untouchable during reset

JJ Wetherholt

The Cardinals were lucky enough to snag middle infielder JJ Wetherholt as the seventh overall pick in the 2024 draft despite multiple reports saying that the lefty could very well be the most polished hitter available to select. He has quickly made the selection pay off, as he comes into the 2025 season ranked as the organization's top prospect and ranked as high as #13 in the overall top 100.

Wetherholt spent the entirety of his short professional debut with Single-A Palm Beach and put up an .805 OPS with 20 RBIs and more walks than strikeouts in his 29-game sample. It would be tough to find rival executives who can say anything negative on the lefty-hitting infielder, as he has shown the ability to play short, second, and third at the major league level, and the Cardinals have already said they plan to have him getting most of his reps up the middle. The current roster has future star Masyn Winn at shortstop, so it is more likely Wetherholt makes his debut at second or third, depending on what the organization decides to do with holdovers Nolan Gorman, Nolan Arenado, and Brendan Donovan. His future grades show that the West Virginia alum has the potential to be a five-tool player with above-average contact and power ability that can become the building block of any team in around the league.

His skill set is difficult to ignore, and the Cardinals invited the 22-year-old to big league camp despite his abbreviated professional career. The team is most likely using this opportunity for Wetherholt to learn from veterans and Cardinal alumni as he continues to learn the ins and outs of the game at the next level. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had a recent conversation with Wetherholt, who admitted that this exhibition season will be a learning process. In an effort to take his training to the next level, the infielder partnered with tech company Pison, which specializes in reaction time measurements that the company is using to try and find a way to train quicker pitch recognition for hitters.

Super stoked to officially join the @PisonTech team 🤝 - Been an avid user of their cognitive performance training tools since my last season at WVU. Excited to continue using Pison as i pursue my Big League dreams! #PisonAmbassador #CognitivePerformance https://t.co/uSbf7ixs5u — JJ Wetherholt (@jj_wetherholt) January 8, 2025

While his stay with the major league club may be shorter than desired, Wetherholt's dedication to the mental side of the game shows his commitment to making his major league debut as quickly as possible. It appears that he already has a grinder mentality that the Best Fans in Baseball flock to when finding their favorite player.