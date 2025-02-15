4 Cardinals top prospects who should be untouchable during reset

Quinn Mathews

Lefty Quinn Mathews did not capture much attention during his first couple of years pitching at Stanford but did enough during the summer season of 2021 to gain some ground with his draft stock. Mathews bounced around between the rotation and as a multi-inning reliever in college before finally settling in as the Friday night starter, where his strong senior season made him a fourth-round pick in the 2023 draft. Unlike Hence, however, Mathews has long been a workhorse, including a 156-pitch performance in the NCAA playoffs, and he brought that into his minor league debut.

Last season, Mathews started at the Low-A level but performed so well during the year that he made it through every stop of the Cardinals' minor league system and ended the year in Triple-A Memphis. He finished the season by covering 143.1 innings and struck out 202 batters, which was the best total by any pitcher at any level of the minor leagues. His 2024 season culminated with being named not only the Cardinals Minor League Pitcher of the Year but also the same title from Baseball America. Most recently, he was named as the second-best left-handed pitcher in the minors.

In his media availability at the Cardinals' annual Winter Warmup, fans got to see a little more surrounding Mathews the person. As covered in the attached article, Mathews saw himself as an investment banker and is heavily into cryptocurrency. Something else Cardinals fans would love is that he compared his competitiveness to former bulldog Jon Lester, whom Mathews emulated growing up. He acknowledges that he is not yet a finished product and needs to continue to work on preparing his body for a full season in the major leagues. The 24-year-old did show a jump in his fastball velocity, with the ability to run it up into the mid-90s while also mixing in an above-average changeup and a passable slider and curveball.

With a quirky delivery and a personality to match, it will not be long before the organization and the fans get a full view of the lefty. Based on the quick pace he tore through the different stops in the minors, Mathews could see himself at Busch Stadium as soon as this season. He was invited to major league Spring Training as a non-roster invitee, but his late-season "struggles" along with an already full rotation might mean he is ticketed to start the year in Memphis. Like Hence, Mathews is ranked in the top 100 prospect lists across the league and sits in the top three for the organization. Scouts mention that his delivery may need some fine-tuning, but his ability to strike out hitters and pitch deeper into games makes Mathews borderline untouchable and a hopeful spot as a top-line starter in the near future.