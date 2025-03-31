3 likes, concerns, and things to monitor from Cardinals undefeated start to season

Of minor concern: Winn and Contreras, infield depth, attendance decline

Winn and Contreras are hitless through three games

The Cardinals' offense has been productive thus far and that is without any contribution from two of the players they expected the most from. Willson Contreras packed on the muscle and hit the ball with power in Spring Training as he looked to provide value to the team for the full season as a first baseman. Masyn Winn, fresh out of the leadoff spot, wanted to improve on his power and patience at the plate after a productive rookie season. However, each of these two are hitless thus far into the season and, more concerning, have combined for 10 of the team's 19 strikeouts.

I am less concerned about Contreras than Winn as the former catcher is an established offensive force and had a phenomenal spring. The shortstop, however, struggled mightily in Jupiter, balancing between his desire for more power and exercising plate discipline. Interestingly, Winn hit from the leadoff spot for the exhibition season and that could have just been to get him as many at-bats as possible. Part of my bold predictions for the 2025 season was that Winn would be a 20 homer and 20 stolen base threat so I have plenty of faith in the youngster's skill.

Infield depth is still a question mark

When Nolan Gorman drew his first start of the year, he slotted in at second base which moved utility man Brendan Donovan to left and Jordan Walker got the day off. This left the available bench as Ivan Herrera, Michael Siani, and Luken Baker. When put that way, it shows how valuable someone like Donovan is and how much faith the team has in his ability to play anywhere on the diamond. If Winn gets hurt or needs a day off, the thought is that Donovan would slide over to short. After the team opted to forgo the services of Jose Fermin and Jose Barrero, the infield depth lies solely in the presence of Donovan. Gorman will be able to play third as well as second, but his spot in the lineup will then shorten the defensive options off the bench.

After an Opening Day sellout, the attendance for the next two games declined swiftly

Depending on what social media site and what day of the week it was, fans constantly threatened to not show up to as many games this season and boo ownership at games they did attend. Those looked to be empty threats on Opening Day and I was lucky enough to experience the ambiance firsthand. Even with the constant rain, the pregame party outside of Busch Stadium had a huge crowd and the streets were buzzing with excitement. Once inside, the place was packed after an announced rain delay of over an hour and a half. The fans stuck around to see the world-famous Clydesdales and former and current players being introduced on the back of Ford pickup trucks. With the standing-room-only ticket, I had a difficult time finding packs of open seats among the 47,395 paid fans for the first game of the year.

The excitement from the opening day victory was hopefully enough to get fans to come out to Busch but game two was only viewed by 30,712 spectators. The Cardinals won again in game two but predicted weather may have hindered more fans to come watch the game in person. For the series finale, there was an announced crowd of 26,923. The organization failed to surpass three million fans for the first time since 2003 and this was not a good start as they look to get back to that number.