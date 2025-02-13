3 Cardinals who could get traded before the end of spring training

RHP Erick Fedde

When the Cardinals traded for Erick Fedde at last year's trade deadline, the goal was to get a pitcher the team could pair with Sonny Gray at the top of the rotation for a playoff push. Fedde seemed to fit the bill.

Up to that point in the 2024 season, Fedde had a 3.11 ERA in 121.2 innings with the Chicago White Sox. His return from the Korean Baseball Organization had gone swimmingly, and he established himself as a top-of-the-rotation arm in just a few short months.

Fedde's time with St. Louis wasn't as successful as it was with the White Sox. He finished with a 3.72 ERA in 55.2 innings, and his strikeout rate dropped slightly. Fedde's September featured him having a 2.38 ERA in 22.2 innings with 17 strikeouts. A strong finish to 2024 could continue into 2025.

Fedde has been an intriguing starting pitching option this offseason in the trade market. He's owed only $7.5 million next year, and he far outpaces other free agents who have signed for significantly more money. It's not a guarantee that Erick Fedde will replicate his successes from 2024, but he still stands to be a solid mid-rotation starting pitcher in 2025.

Similar to Steven Matz, if pitchers on other teams experience injuries, Erick Fedde would be a more than suitable replacement for most clubs.

Trading Erick Fedde would actually net the Cardinals a decent return of prospects. After all, it took an injured Tommy Edman to land him in the first place. Expect a prospect or two around the organization's 8-12 spots, depending on the farm system.

If the Cardinals opt to keep Erick Fedde coming out of spring training, they'll boast a decent top-two in their rotation for next year. Last year, the Cardinals were one of just eight teams to have two pitchers finish in the top 25 of all pitchers in fWAR last year with both Sonny Gray and Fedde falling in that bunch. Keeping both and hoping for continued development from Andre Pallante will give the Cardinals a solid top-three in their rotation.

They could also explore trading him at the deadline once again if the Cardinals are out of contention. Pitchers are always at a premium at the deadline, and Fedde's price could go up at that point despite him being a free agent at the end of the year.