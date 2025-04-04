3 Cardinals hot hitting performances to buy, 2 to sell a week into the 2025 season

Sell: Pedro Pages

In my opinion, Pedro Pages is a perfectly capable back up catcher at the Major League level. He may even be able to produce like a low-end starter if we are being more optimistic. But because of that, I do not believe Pages should cut into Herrera's playing time any more than he has to, even as his bat has been hot to begin the year.

In his 10 plate appearances, Pages has slashed .400/.400/.800 with a home run and three runs batted in so far. His blocking and framing have actually lagged behind Herrera's significantly so far, but his arm has been so much better and allowed the Cardinals to manage the run game better when he is in there.

I like Pages as that late-inning option to relieve Herrera until he can figure out how to manage the run game better, but outside of being available to give Herrera some rest and starting in his place when needed, I don't think Pages' role should expand further than that.

The Cardinals, specifically Marmol, seem to to believe Pages' bat is better than myself and many others do. In 218 plate appearances last year, Pages posted an 83 wRC+, but he came through in some clutch situations that seemed to inflate people's belief in him at the plate.

When the Cardinals have as talented of a catcher as they do in Herrera, Pages should not cut into his playing time beyond what is necessary. I get that his bat has played in a small sample size, but that's not enough to justify a 50/50 split or even something close to that. The Cardinals should push Herrera to catch as often as he can while still mashing, even with his arm deficiencies.

I do wonder if some of this "late-game subbing" could end up helping Herrera start more games over the course of a season. I know it's not a ton, but if he's semi-consistently being lifted in the eighth, ninth, and sometimes even seventh innings for Pages, that is less mileage on his legs and could keep him fresher throughout the season. But I'd also like to see Marmol be more aggressive with getting Herrera into games when the club is down and Pages is starting.

During the days of Yadier Molina, the Cardinals' backup catcher was almost always a major liability. Pages is not that, but he's also not good enough to take away playing time from Herrera beyond what is needed.