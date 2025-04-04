3 Cardinals hot hitting performances to buy, 2 to sell a week into the 2025 season

Buy: Ivan Herrera

Speaking of being all-in on a player because of what we've seen in the past and how he's built upon that in 2025, Ivan Herrera is an absolute stud at the plate, and the Cardinals better make sure he's in the lineup as much as possible to make room for his emerging bat.

In Herrera's brief stint with the Cardinals in 2023 (44 PA), he was 21% above league-average at the plate and showed his bat belonged at the big league level. In 2024, Herrera only saw 259 plate appearances due to an injury as well as the Cardinals having him work on some things defensively at Triple-A, but wouldn't you know it, Herrera posted a 127 wRC+ in that larger sample size. Now as the 2025 season has gotten rolling, Herrera has been on fire at the plate, slashing .467/.529/1.200 while mashing three home runs during Wednesday's contest against the Angels.

Herrera is a great hitter, I don't really think that's a hot take at this point. In 342 plate appearances in his MLB career so far, he has a 129 wRC+ and is slashing .298/.374/.438. He mashed in the minor leagues as well, and he just needs to be in the lineup consistently to keep producing for this Cardinal offense.

Here's the problem though - Herrera's arm behind the plate is such a liability that the Cardinals struggle to know how to deploy him and when to put him into or remove him from a game. I have some thoughts on that, but before I share some of my frustration about how manager Oliver Marmol has handled that, we have to acknowledge how bad it has been.

Some fans want to gloss over it and make Marmol out to be the bad guy for using Pedro Pages late in games, but Herrera's caught stealing above average ranks in the fifth percentile in all of baseball, his arm strength ranks 35th among the 44 catchers who've played so far this year, and his pop time is below-average as well. It's bad.

But, Herrera has made significant strides in other areas defensively. So far, Herrera ranks in the top 20% of catchers in both framing and blocking, two of the most important aspects of catching. These are frankly more important than arm strength, but when his arm is as bad as it is, it becomes a liability.

Look, I actually like Marmol using Pages late in the game in place of Herrera while he's figuring out his arm, but there's a balance to it. During Monday's game against the Angels, I felt like Herrera was pulled too early from that game, so when the Cardinals lost the lead, Herrera's bat was not in there to help them regain it. And then during Tuesday's comeback attempt, Marmol did not bring in Herrera to pinch hit for Pages in the seventh inning when they were trailing or in the ninth inning when the game was tied, and that's just foolish to me.

Herrera's bat is legit, and it needs to be in the lineup as often as possible and DH opportunities should come Herrera's way when he's not starting at catcher. Now that he's beginning to tap into more of that pull-side power, he's become even more dangerous at the plate, and that power may be key for him improving his splits against left-handed pitching that have lagged behind his splits against righties so far in his career.