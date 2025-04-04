3 Cardinals hot hitting performances to buy, 2 to sell a week into the 2025 season

Sell: Nolan Gorman

Brant Brown worked tirelessly with Nolan Gorman all offseason to get him out of the funk he was in during the 2024 season and make good on that power potential he has. While I believe Gorman still has what it takes to get back to the player we saw in 2023 and be even better than that, the early season results so are not something I will take too much stock in.

For as small of a sample size as most players have right now, Gorman's is even smaller, having just nine plate appearances so far in just two games for St. Louis. While he's been at the plate, Gorman has slashed .500/.556/1.000 with one home run, four runs scored, one walk, and just one strikeout to his name so far.

Gorman's 11.1% K% is a great start to his 2025 campaign, but I'll be shocked if he sees a dramatic improvement over his career average K% this year. Last year it was historically bad, sitting at 37.6% of his plate appearances ending in a strikeout, so even just getting that number back down into the 31% range would be an improvement for Gorman.

When it became clear that Nolan Arenado would be returning to the Cardinals this year, Gorman's role became less clear, and that became especially true when Alec Burleson was given the starting DH job over him. Gorman could very well win that role back over the course of the next few weeks and months, but he'll have to keep producing in order to do so.

One thing I find interesting about Gorman's profile so far has been his reduced bat speed, which may be a sign of him trying to slow things down and play within himself more, rather than trying to mash the ball every time he swings at it. There is a lot to like about what we have seen from Gorman so far, but I just think it's far too early to say we know he has turned a corner.

The reason why I am more hesitant to buy into Gorman than Nootbaar or other names on this list is because we know how deep the struggles were in 2024. Nootbaar, for example, is something we saw produce at a high level consistently, and there were just a few small changes (as well as health) needed to maximize his production. For Gorman, significant changes needed to be made, so I am going to want to see a lot more of a sample to know if they are truly working, or if he regresses back into old habits.

I have not given up on Gorman, so don't read this as me saying he's going to be bad this year. I just think it's worth pumping the breaks on him for now, when in the case of Nootbaar, I am all in on the kind of player we are seeing right now.