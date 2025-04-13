11 times the Cardinals allowed fear to drive poor decision-making under John Mozeliak

Fear-based decision #6 - Not pursuing Bryce Harper in free agency

Going into the 2018-2019 offseason, the Cardinals lacked a true star in their lineup, someone who could headline the club, sell tickets, and ultimately win the Cardinals a lot of games with his bat. The Cardinals recognized this, and it led to them making a blockbuster trade for first baseman Paul Goldschmidt early in the offseason.

Awesome move by the front office, one that should bring zero complaints from the fan base. They turned meh prospects into an awesome bat and future MVP for the club, so they knocked that move specifically out of the park.

Here is the issue though. Great teams wouldn't just stop there. The Cardinals had an opportunity to truly join the conversation as a World Series contender, and do so with a talent and personality that was capable of filling the hole left by Pujols for the last decade in Bryce Harper.

Harper was coming off his age-25 season and had already won an MVP by the time he hit free agency, but a "down" year in 2018 where he was "just" 33% above league average and his lengthy contract demand had many teams hesitant to give Harper a deal that offseason.

Harper waited almost the entire winter to get his 13-year, $330 million deal, and while that number seems massive, the $25.4 million average annual value is a massive bargain in today's game. For those who are curious, Harper is just the 22nd-highest-paid player in the sport on annual value, behind names like Carlos Rodon, Dansby Swanson, Nolan Arenado, and yes, Giancarlo Stanton.

Remember how the Cardinals were willing to take on Giancarlo Stanton's contract while also having to give up prospects to do so? What changed?

Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch was asked last year about the Cardinals' choice not to pursue Bryce Harper when he was a free agent during the 2018-2019 offseason and the reasons why are pretty frustrating.

"Probably not. They should have, though. He was all but calling them himself to talk about how he would consider playing there -- if the offer was right. But you might recall the Cardinals made the deal for Paul Goldschmidt that same offseason and they moved fast to get that done, and once they had him they really didn't pursue another player of that caliber on the open market. Harper would have been an excellent fit. Maybe even -- dare I say it? -- a bargain at his price. But, no, haven't heard that the Cardinals would acknowledge a do-over on that winter. Not like it was when they, on the record, said they messed up by not pursuing Max Scherzer."

Goold was right to say it was at a bargain price. Future Hall of Famers do not hit free agency prior to turning 26 years old very often, and when they do now, they get a $765 million contract like Juan Soto. Bryce Harper didn't even get half of that.

Sure, that's because the contract was signed over six years later, but that is the point. When someone in the mid-20s as good as Harper hits free agency, the contract they sign today won't touch the kind of money players sign for years later. The odds of that contract aging as poorly as people thought it would were low, and Harper has done nothing but prove the Phillies got him for a steal since he signed that deal.

It's easy to forget that before the Phillies became who they are today, they had an 11-year playoff drought from 2011 all the way to 2022. Things did not change overnight from a team performance when Harper got to Philadelphia, but it is clear that he transformed their organization from a decade-long run of mediocrity to one of the best teams in baseball for four years running now.

Harper was on a Hall of Fame track before he left the Nationals, and since he got to the Phillies, he's actually been even better as a player. Harper has slashed .284/.391/.531 with 154 home runs and 460 RBI, and his counting stats would be even better had he not missed time during a few seasons due to injury and the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Harper won another MVP in 2021 and has finished top-12 in MVP voting two other times since signing with the Phillies.

Sure, the Cardinals probably would not have traded for Nolan Arenado had they signed Harper after trading for Goldschmidt as well, but for as fun as Arenado has been in St. Louis, Harper has been better, and he would have filled that gaping hole of left-handed presence in the middle of their lineup over the last seven seasons.

The ripple effects go even further than that in my opinion. I mentioned it already, but Harper would have filled that "superstar void" the city has felt from this team in a way that Goldschmidt and Arenado have been unable to. Harper's persona and play style would have lit a fire under this city, and he would have given the Cardinals would of the most marketable stars in today's game.

The Cardinals deciding not to pursue Harper also led to them putting all of their eggs in the baskets of young outfielders Tyler O'Neill, Harrison Bader, and Dylan Carlson. Had they signed Harper, they may have been willing to move one of them in a trade, which could have improved the club even further, with one specifically glaring trade miss, in particular, looming that would have been an added game-changer for the organization.