10 Cardinals who can provide more value to the team in 2025 with one adjustment

Jordan Walker: Trust in Brant Brown

It's hard not to notice a major difference in how Jordan Walker has approached talking about hitting this year compared to years past. In 2023 and especially 2024, Walker seemed frustrated and over the narrative. Hey, I don't blame him. Just a few years removed from high school and he's having to navigate big league pitching with every fan and media member watching closely and critiquing his game.

But this year, Walker seems excited, at times almost giddy, to talk about what he has been working on and how he may have found himself again as a hitter. There is a reason Walker was one of the top prospects in baseball for a stretch — because the dude could hit. A mixture of going back to the basics this winter along with changes based on suggestions from new hitting coach Brant Brown is leading Walker toward what will hopefully be a massive bounce-back year.

Brown has been getting glowing reviews from Cardinals players, coaches, and front-office members thus far. He seems to know how to meet players where they are at, speak their language, and uniquely equip them based on their own needs as players. It's not a one-size-fits-all program, but even within that customization, Brown is serious about guys putting in work. He wants them to enjoy and fall in love with hitting, but he's not up for meaningless work either.

For all of the tinkering and changes the Cardinals have tried to make with Walker, and his own resistance at time to necessary adjustments, it's good to get a new, fresh voice from outside the organization to get new eyes on Walker. Brown came with a glowing endorsement from Albert Pujols as well, which certainly doesn't hurt.

For Walker this year, yes he needs to learn to drive the ball in the air more. Yes he needs to get better defensively. That low and away slider/sweeper that he cannot hit needs to be worked on. But overall, he just needs to keep listening to Brant Brown, trust the process, regain his feel for his bat, and let the results come as they do.