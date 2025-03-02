10 Cardinals who can provide more value to the team in 2025 with one adjustment

Nolan Gorman: Handle the high fastball

Going into the 2024 season, there was zero doubt that Nolan Gorman was a big part of the Cardinals' future. Fresh off posting a 118 wRC+ with 27 home runs in just 119 games, the questions we were asking about Gorman related to how high his ceiling could be, not his place on the roster.

Well, here we are, a year later, and after going 0-12 with seven strikeouts in his first taste of spring training action, there is a portion of the fanbase that has fully given up on Gorman and his potential as a player.

Personally, I am not ready to do that, but I do agree that Gorman should be on a shorter leash than someone like Jordan Walker this year. Gorman has had 1179 plate appearances at the big league level. That is a real opportunity. I just think people need to remember that as a rookie in 2022, he was above average at the plate, and in 2023, he was well above average with many months of elite play to offset the bad.

2024 was all bad though, and a major reason why was his inability to hit the fastball. He teed off on the pitch in 2023, but last season, pitchers attacked him with heaters fearlessly and Gorman floundered at the plate. His numbers against the fastball high in the zone were horrific, and he just has to find a way to manage that pitch better so he can do damage more often in 2025.

Should Gorman be able to find comfort in his reworked swing, the 30+ home run potential is something that would do wonders for this lineup. But a little bit of patience is required. I know many of you are sick of that phrase, but it is true when it comes to Gorman. If he is floundering in June, we can circle back on this.