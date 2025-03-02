10 Cardinals who can provide more value to the team in 2025 with one adjustment

Ivan Herrera: Improved arm strength

Not enough people realize that statically speaking, Ivan Herrera was the Cardinals' second most productive hitter in 2024. That's not just because other players struggled. Herrera excelled at the plate in his 259 plate appearances, posting a .301/.372/.428 slash line with a 127 wRC+.

Wait, so how come he only had 259 plate appearances then? Surely he was injured most of the season? Well, not quite.

Yes, Herrera missed time due to injury, but the Cardinals' concerns with his ability behind the plate kept him from being at the plate as often as he should have been. And that is a real problem.

Herrera ranked in the 14th percentile among MLB catchers in 2024 in caught stealing above average and in the 27th percentile in pop time. His arm strength also ranked in the 28th percentile among the 66 catchers who qualified in 2024.

There is some debate over how good of a receiver and game-caller Herrera is, but at least from a framing and blocking perspective, he ranks above average. It's clear that the Cardinals (and perhaps their pitching staff) thought Herrera had room to improve in his game prep, and with the way they gravitated toward Pedro Pages in that regard, it caused them to not play Herrera as often as they should have.

Now, as spring training continues on, Herrera will have to prove to the Cardinals that he should be their primary catcher. There will always be a bit of a split in today's game, but if Herrera finds himself playing fewer games than Pages, that is a real problem for this club.

Again, some of that is on Herrera to improve behind the dish, but the Cardinals also need to see this as an opportunity to develop their young catcher in Herrera, who has an excellent bat. Sure, DH days can do that too, but Herrera should catch as much as he can handle so they can maximize their offense each day.