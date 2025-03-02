10 Cardinals who can provide more value to the team in 2025 with one adjustment

Brendan Donovan: Doubling down on his refined approach

I had the honor of interviewing Brendan Donovan on the Dealin' the Cards podcast this past Sunday, and it was an awesome conversation. I don't just say that because that's the nice thing to say when someone comes on your podcast — Donovan was so insightful and provided incredible depth with the answers he gave about his game, this Cardinals team, and his personal life.

Prior to the 2024 season, I asked Donovan at Winter Warm-Up about some changes he made to his approach in May of 2023 that unlocked his performance at the plate. At that time, Donovan mentioned that he had to adjust to how pitchers attacked him in his second year. As they got more aggressive with him, he saw that he needed to be aggressive early in counts, and it led to a massive surge at the plate, where Donovan posted a 144 wRC+ over a 54-game stretch.

I asked Donovan on the podcast more about that, as even though he ranks 15th in all of baseball in on-base percentage since his debut, his OBP has dropped year over year as the SLG has increased. I wanted to know more about how he balances trying to do more damage at the plate while not losing his elite trait of being an on-base machine, and his answer was once again very insightful.

Donovan mentioned how he's studied just how many pitches are thrown out of the zone, and it influenced his approach of remaining patient at the plate and forcing pitchers to come to him. Well, as major league pitchers began to throw the ball in the zone more often to him, he had to counteract that in two ways. First, by being aggressive early in the count and in hitter-friendly counts in order to do damage on pitches he can hit. But the second is actually knowing how to do damage on those pitches by working on swing decisions in his preparation.

When Donovan is right at the plate, he forces pitchers to give him pitches to hit in the zone by spitting on pitches outside the zone and knowing how to maximize damage when it is in the zone. Then pitchers have to pick their poison — do they try and get Donovan on the edges of the zone, knowing they have to be perfect or they'll walk him, or do they attack him in the zone to try and get in a pitcher's count and hope he expands his zone? The problem with that, though, is Donovan knows how to get doubles and home runs. No, he's not Willson Contreras out there, but he does enough damage to make pitchers think twice.

So for Donovan to provide even more value for the Cardinals in 2025, it looks like him striking that balance of getting on base with the best in baseball while still doing damage when the pitch presents itself.

Let's not forget that during Donovan's rookie year in 2022, he posted a 127 wRC+, tied for 39th in all of baseball. That was in a year where Donovan's on-base percentage was .394 (seventh in all of baseball) but his slugging percentage was just .379. In 2023, that slugging percentage jumped to .422, and .417 in 2024. If Donovan can slug in that range in 2025 while boosting his on-base percentage back into the .390+ range, the Cardinals have a very dynamic hitter on their hands.

Donovan has shown he can do it before; now it's time to just put all of the pieces together and prove it over a full season.