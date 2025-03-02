10 Cardinals who can provide more value to the team in 2025 with one adjustment

Matthew Liberatore: Full-time usage in bullpen

If it were up to Matthew Liberatore, he would be in the Cardinals rotation this year. He aspires to be a starter still, and frankly, the Cardinals had hoped he would be a significant part of their rotation by now. But here we are, another spring, and another attempt at the same song and dance.

On one hand, I understand why both sides still desire to find a way to make this work. The 6'5 lefty looks like a front-line starter, and he has many of the intangibles of a starter, but lacks, well, the fruit of a starter.

If the Cardinals had actually fully committed to a year of opportunity for young talent, then sure, maybe it would be worth running Liberatore out there one more time. To be fair, Chaim Bloom was the one who drafted Liberatore in the first round when he was with the Rays, so maybe this new regime feels like they have the tools to unlock Liberatore's potential. But can the Cardinals really justify having Liberatore make starts this year over Michael McGreevy, Quinn Mathews, Tekoah Roby, or eventually names like Tink Hence or Cooper Hjerpe?

Last year, the Cardinals and Liberatore found a real formula for success out of the bullpen. Liberatore continues to run into trouble in long spurts due to an inability to maintain fastball velocity and shape, which then opposing pitchers tee off on him. Last year, Liberatore posted a 6.35 ERA in his small sample size in the rotation, and during his 101.1 innings as a starter in his MLB career, it's an ugly 5.86 ERA overall.

But as a reliever last year, Liberatore was much sharper and far more dynamic, posting a 3.69 ERA and holding opposing hitters to a .292 wOBA. It's not a failure to become a bullpen arm in this league, especially when you're someone like Liberatore who could become very impactful in that role.

The one thing that gives me pause about my plea to stay in the bullpen is how the early camp results look for Liberatore. No, not the traditional stats. I'm talking about how his stuff has played, which at the moment, he's throwing his fastball at a slightly above-average proStuff+ grade, while his slider looks elite and curveball/cutter are well above average.

Matthew Liberatore continues to showcase his impressive arsenal of secondaries this spring!



If he lowers his fastball usage and leans more on his slider, curve, and cutter, he could make some noise! pic.twitter.com/bNWJmeqsit — Pitch Profiler (@pitchprofiler) February 27, 2025

There's a world where Liberatore could drop his fastball usage significantly and rely heavily on his slider, curveball, and cutter in a starter role. But even so, I could see him finding far more success as a reliever with those pitches. And just as a reminder, the two-inning spurts he is having in camp so far are much more like his bullpen role than what a starter's workload is.

Maybe I'll be wrong, but if Liberatore wants to provide more value this year and for his career as a whole, I think homing in on being the best possible high-leverage reliever he can be would be the way to go.