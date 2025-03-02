10 Cardinals who can provide more value to the team in 2025 with one adjustment

Willson Contreras: Availability

When it came to Nootbaar, there was something specific in his profile at the plate that I thought was worth highlighting over the injury history. But when it comes to Willson Contreras, the Cardinals don't need him to do more at the plate; they need him to be at the plate more often.

Since becoming a Cardinal, Contreras ranks in the top 21 hitters in baseball in wRC+, wOBA, and OBP while finishing top 40 in SLG as well. Last season, Contreras posted a 140 wRC+, which would have ranked 14th in baseball had he qualified for leaderboards. The only issue was that Contreras appeared in just 84 games due to two significant injuries.

The first of which happened behind the plate back in May, when J.D. Martinez was positioned outside the back of the batter's box and hit Contreras' receiving hand with his bat, forcing Contreras to miss six and a half weeks of baseball with a forearm fracture. And then on August 21st, Contreras was drilled in the hand by a fastball, fracturing his finger and ending his season.

The potential of getting hit by a pitch won't go away with a move to first base, but other potential unnecessary injuries or wear and tear will. The catching position is easily the most taxing in all of baseball, and it is why it is so rare to find bats that produce as Contreras did behind the plate.

Now Contreras will be an everyday first baseman and DH, and assuming some other injury does not happen to him, he'll be able to suit up for the Cardinals 150+ times in 2025, almost double the amount of games that he played in 2024.

The Cardinals need Contreras' bat. He is their best hitter right now and a true middle-of-the-order presence. I could make the argument that playing first base or DHing instead of catching could make him an even better hitter in 2025, but that would just be icing on the cake. The main thing for Contreras is health in 2025 because we already know he is one of the best bats in baseball when he is right.