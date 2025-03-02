10 Cardinals who can provide more value to the team in 2025 with one adjustment

Sonny Gray: Getting back to feeling comfortable on the road

Sonny Gray's first season with the Cardinals was a bit disappointing compared to the expectations that many had for him. After finishing second in American League Cy Young voting in 2023 on the back of his 2.70 ERA in 32 starts, Gray followed that up with a 3.84 ERA in 28 starts for St. Louis.

Beneath the hood though, there were actually a lot of encouraging signs for Gray. He actually saw improvements in his chase%, whiff%, BB%, and K%, which ended up being one of the best in baseball, at 30.3%. Gray's 2024 season resulted in a 3.12 FIP and 2.82 xFIP, and he was still worth 3.8 fWAR in this "down" season.

While I'll get to the spike in his home run rate in a moment, the real oddity in my eyes for Gray last season was the huge difference in his home/road splits. For his career, Gray is actually better on the road (3.39 ERA) and he has been at home (3.61 ERA). In 2024, Gray was excellent at Busch Stadium (2.79 ERA), but he unraveled in road starts, posting a 5.20 ERA in 72.2 innings of work.

What gives? Why such a stark difference last year? That part I cannot answer, but I do want to point out another oddity in Gray's road performance last year — Gray gave up almost half of his total home runs in just three of his 28 starts last year.

You'll probably remember these three disaster starts, all of which happened on the road. On May 9th, Gray gave up three bombs to the Brewers in Milwaukee. On July 20th, Gray surrendered four big flies to the Braves in Atlanta. And for good measure, on August 12th, Gray allowed three home runs to the Reds in Cincinnati.

Want to know something even more odd? In his career, Gray has only allowed three or more home runs in a game five other times. So in 12 big league seasons and 298 starts, Gray has had just eight games where he gave up three or more home runs, and three of those happened during the summer of 2024.

Could this be a sign of age-related decline? Perhaps. But considering Gray looked even better than his Cy Young-contending self in so many other ways last year, it feels more like a case of bad luck than a major red flag. Some pitchers are more prone to giving up home runs, but among the 307 qualified starting pitchers since 2013 when Gray debuted, he actually ranks 28th in lowest HR/9, the 91st percentile. Even for something like home run rates, which are unpredictable and have a lot of luck baked into them, Gray tends to be one of the best at limiting them, not allowing them.

I'm going to bet on Gray figuring out how to be effective on the road again, and sure, he'll have some bad starts again next year, but I don't think he's going to see his ERA balloon once again by a few games where opposing hitters turn the game into a home run derby.