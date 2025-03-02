10 Cardinals who can provide more value to the team in 2025 with one adjustment

Nolan Arenado: Regain bat speed

When the Cardinals acquired Nolan Arenado, he was a superhuman, otherworldly third baseman who was a future Hall of Famer because of his historic defensive play and elite offensive output. Well, Arenado has looked a lot more human as a Cardinal at the plate, and a large part of that has to do with the decline in his strength and bat speed.

During Arenado's best season as a Cardinal (2022), he gained 2.4 MPH on his average bat speed but saw those numbers decline again in both 2023 and 2024. Jeff Passan captured this alarming number last season, and it was clearly something Arenado worked hard to improve all offseason.

The early returns on that investment are actually really promising. From 2021-2023, Arenado's max exit velocity would fall within the range of 110.3 MPH to 111.4 MPH. In 2024, the hardest ball Arenado hit was 107.5 MPH, but Arenado has already surpassed that exit velocity during the first week of spring training games.

Nolan Arenado's double Thursday registered an exit velocity of 108 mph, which was harder than any ball he hit in all of 2024 (107.5), according to Baseball Savant. pic.twitter.com/8wrdZokzqG — Cardinals Magazine (@CardsMagazine) February 28, 2025

Arenado was basically a league average hitter in 2023 and 2024. Not a bad player by any means, but far from the guy the Cardinals thought he would be. Arenado has had no trouble putting the bat on the ball since 2022, but the power has been in decline, and his sub.-400 SLG in 2024 won't cut it in 2025 if he wants to bounce back.

Should Arenado regain that power stroke in 2025 and get back to 25-30 home runs and 25+ doubles, he'll be a major asset for this lineup. Whether that means he's playing for the Cardinals all year long would be a real question, but it is surely in the best interest of both sides that he regains that production.