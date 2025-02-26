10 Cardinals hitters who were on fire in Spring Training, then flamed out

John Nogowski

Spring Training (2021): 33 at-bats, .333/.477/.515, 2 homers, 12 RBI

Cardinals Regular Season: 18 at-bats, .056/.150/.056, 0 homers, 0 RBI

A true Quad-A player, former 34th-round pick John Nogowski made his way to the St. Louis Cardinals system during the 2017 season. To that point in his career, the first baseman had not shown much in the minors, but his ability to stick around for three years as a late-round pick showed his determination. When he made it to Springfield, Nogowski hit .295 in 59 games and took another leap in 2018. In 91 games in the minors, he hit .312 with 12 homers and 64 RBI and was rewarded with a promotion to Memphis for the 2019 season.

The 26-year-old continued his offensive development with a .295 average and a career-high 15 homers and 75 RBI. Like Ravelo before him, there was not much opportunity or need for Nogowski at the major league level, but he was rewarded with his first extended big league Spring Training opportunity. While he did not perform well, he did receive his first call to the bigs and tallied his first career hit in his only game of the season. Without a minor league season during 2020, Nogowski spent the majority of the season at the team's alternate site. The Cardinals gave the first baseman another shot at a roster spot in 2021, and he took full advantage of the opportunity, putting pressure on incumbent bench piece Matt Carpenter because of his strong showing. After a 22-game sample, Nogowski hit .333 with two homers and 12 RBI and was able to crack the Opening Day roster.

Even with the solid performance, his defensive limitations, and the team's lack of open spots on offense, Nogowski was limited to 13 appearances off the bench. Those opportunities provided a total of 12 at-bats, and he only tallied one hit while also working around a bone bruise. Understanding that the uneven playing time did him no good after the injured list stay, the Cardinals sent him back to Memphis when he was back to full health.

He remained in AAA until the beginning of June when he was recalled to St. Louis but again only saw four pinch-hitting opportunities before being sent back to Memphis. The Cardinals would then DFA the 28-year-old, and he was shipped to Pittsburgh, who slotted him onto their major league roster. He finally received regular playing time with the Pirates and went on a tear, knocking 12 hits in his first 20 at-bats with his new team. The hot streak continued, and he ended July hitting .329 with his first career home run and added on 12 RBI and 10 walks. Reality soon set in for Nogowski, however, as August was severely unkind to him, as he only had three hits in 32 at-bats, leading to another DFA. He went unclaimed and spent time with Pittsburgh's Triple-A affiliate before being flipped to the Giants, where he remained in AAA.

At the end of the season, he signed a non-roster invite deal with the Braves but was released in June. He was then picked up by the Nationals before eventually heading to the Dominican Winter League in hopes of receiving another big league opportunity. The call would not come, however, and Nogowski signed with the High Point Rockers of the independent Atlantic League. He was released from High Point then latched on with Sioux City in the American Association and Monclova in the Mexican Independent League. Nogowski spent all of 2024 back with Sioux City where he hit .346 with 15 homers while playing all 100 games. He currently remains unsigned.