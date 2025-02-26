10 Cardinals hitters who were on fire in Spring Training, then flamed out

Rangel Ravelo

Spring Training (2019): 45 at-bats, .333/.367/.467, 4 extra-base hits, 7 RBI

Cardinals Regular Season career: 74 at-bats, .189/.250/.351, 6 extra-base hits, 13 RBI

A former sixth-round pick of the Chicago White Sox, Rangel Ravelo spent his first five seasons of professional baseball putting up solid counting stats in A-ball before putting it all together as a 22-year-old in Double-A. In that 2014 season, Ravelo hit .308 with 11 homers and 66 RBI but was a piece of the Sox trade that brought in Jeff Samardzija from Oakland. The now one-sided deal saw the Sox give up Ravelo, pitcher Chris Bassitt, catcher Josh Phegley, and infielder Marcus Semien.

He spent the 2015 and 2016 seasons working up to the Athletics' Triple-A affiliate, where he put together a decent overall stat line but never got the call-up to the majors. A tough 2017 Spring Training forced Oakland to cut ties with Ravelo before the Cardinals scooped him up at the start of the regular season. The 25-year-old first baseman would spend the season in Memphis and had a great 89-game performance with a .314 average and eight homers with 41 RBI. This pushed the Cardinals to invite Ravelo to big league camp during the 2018 season.

With Paul Goldschmidt entrenched at first, Ravelo only spent seven games with the major league club and then put together an even stronger season in AAA. In 100 games, Ravelo hit .308 with 13 homers and 67 RBI with almost as many walks as strikeouts. Going into the 2019 season, the Cardinals needed to see what the 27-year-old could do with extended opportunities and he put up a .333 batting average with four extra-base hits and seven RBI. Still having iron man Goldy at first, the Cardinals sent Ravelo to extended Spring Training but then called him up for his Major League debut as the team needed an offensive spark in June.

As a depth piece, he did not see his first major league start until a few days after his call-up and notched his first big league hit in an extra-inning win against the Marlins. With not enough at-bats to go around paired with Ravelo's ability to only play first base, he was sent back down to Memphis to get regular playing time. He would go up and down a handful of times, receiving minimal work in St. Louis during each stay before he stuck around with the expanded rosters in September. Ravelo knocked his first major league home run in a pinch-hit appearance and doubled his homer total in a start against Colorado. Overall, Ravelo got into 29 games but only received 39 at-bats and put up a .205 average.

The 2020 season gave Ravelo another exhibition opportunity during "summer camp," but he could not replicate his previous performance. With the Cardinals facing COVID outbreaks, he did receive additional playing time with the major league club but struggled to a .171 average. He latched on with the Dodgers in 2021 and had a strong, but short season in AAA before spending the next three seasons in the Padres and Mariners organizations plus different foreign leagues, including Japan, Venezuela, and Mexico.