10 Cardinals hitters who were on fire in Spring Training, then flamed out

Spring Training (2012): 54 at-bats, .278/.333/.389 4 extra-base hits, 9 RBI, 6 stolen bases

Cardinals Regular Season: 19 at-bats, .211/.286/.211, 0 extra-base hits, 0 RBI, 0 stolen bases

Another Rule 5 pick on the list, the Cardinals added Erik Komatsu in the offseason heading into the 2012 year and were intrigued by his plate discipline and dynamic speed to snatch him away from the Washington Nationals. During the 2011 season, Komatsu put up a .749 OPS with almost equal walks (64) and strikeouts (66) with 21 stolen bases in 124 games split between the Brewers' and Nationals' Double-A affiliates.

The speedy outfielder and music producer made the jump from AA to major league camp and was competing with Shane Robinson for a backup outfielder spot. Being a Rule 5 selection, Komatsu had the upper hand, as he needed to stay with the Cardinals on their big league roster or else be offered back to Washington. Even with that stipulation, the lefty hitter showed enough at the plate where he would have warranted roster consideration regardless. Komo Beatz, as he's known in the music world, was electric on the field, with four extra-base hits and six stolen bases in 54 exhibition league at-bats, and his dynamic potential kept him with the Cardinals as the team left Jupiter.

Komatsu received his first MLB at-bat and notched his first hit against the team that drafted him in a win against the Brewers. His trademark plate discipline was on display in his next two plate appearances, as he drew walks in each of the subsequent two games. The California native drew his first big league start and went one-for-four against the Reds. He did not draw another start the rest of the month but did play a full game in relief of an injured Skip Schumaker. At the end of the month, Komatsu was hitting a low .211 in just 19 at-bats with no extra-base hits or stolen bases.

Even with the Rule 5 tag to his name, the Cardinals did not see a fit for Komatsu on their roster, and after offering him back to Milwaukee (who declined the option to bring him back), the Cardinals designated him for assignment. The Minnesota Twins claimed the outfielder, where he became their starting outfielder. Over his 15 games with the Twins, he hit .219 and tallied his first career RBI before an injury ended his season.

Komatsu was brought in by the Nationals in 2013 but struggled in the minors before bouncing around between the Angels and Brewers minor league systems in 2014 for his last bit of professional experience.