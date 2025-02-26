10 Cardinals hitters who were on fire in Spring Training, then flamed out

Shane Robinson

Spring Training (2009-2014): 200 at-bats, .345/.435/.515, 23 extra-base hits, 36 RBI

Cardinals Regular Season career: 402 at-bats, .231/.303/.308, 19 extra-base hits, 37 RBI

The Cardinals player with the most extensive Spring Training stats comes from an unlikely source, as "Suga" Shane Robinson took part in major league camp over parts of six seasons but never hit consistently enough in a crowded outfield to stick around. Even though he came out of college standing at 5'9, the outfielder packed a powerful hit tool that the Cardinals liked enough to take him in the fifth round of the 2006 draft.

After two seasons in the minors, the team invited the outfielder to major league camp for the first time where he immediately showed out in a short time, hitting two doubles and a homer as part of his four hits in his nine at-bats. With a mostly set roster and Robinson only spending 42 games at AAA during the previous season, the Cardinals saw no reason to rush him to St. Louis and sent him to Memphis to start the year. Early injuries at the big league level created a short opportunity for Robinson, and he hit a mediocre .240 in 11 games, though only four of the games came as a starter.

Robinson returned to big league camp in 2010 and had another strong, yet short performance, and he again began the season in AAA. Unfortunately, Suga Shane had a season-ending collarbone injury that put an end to his year after just 26 games in Memphis. After Robinson finished rehabbing his injury, the Cardinals gave him an extended run in Jupiter in 2011, and he performed well with 10 hits and only two strikeouts over 30 at-bats. As a non-roster invitee, the Cardinals did not need to bring the outfielder up to the big league roster, and he went to Memphis to regain his swing.

However, a terrible collision in mid-April left Robinson with a facial fracture and broken finger. The medical team gave him a six-month recovery timeline, meaning his season would be cut short two seasons in a row. The former fifth-round pick did not want to waste another year of his professional career and worked against the odds to return to St. Louis in September as rosters expanded. He saw only one start and seven at-bats, but 2011 was less about his performance and more about the fact that he came back just four months after his injury.

Robinson finally got his first extended run in St. Louis in 2012 after what was actually his worst Spring Training yet. He opened the season on the major league roster and was a consistent defensive replacement with some starts mixed in. The Cardinals found it best for his development if he played more consistently in the minors but he hit his way back to St. Louis in August. His season ended with another disappointing .253 average, but he did pop his first three major league homers while showing he could be a decent depth piece for the team.

An aging outfield group in 2013 opened the door for Robinson to carve out a fourth outfielder role, and he capitalized on the opportunity with his best Spring Training performance. The Cardinals gave him 64 at-bats, and the outfielder responded with a .438 average, including 12 extra-base hits and 14 RBI. He rewarded the team with a decent first half before another injury knocked him out for the rest of the year after playing in 99 games.

The Cardinals gave Robinson one more shot in 2014, and he again had a strong Spring Training, but his regular season was derailed by demotions and multiple injuries, including a shoulder surgery that knocked him out for the season in late August. The team moved on from the outfielder and released him in the offseason.

Robinson would catch on with six more teams in the next five seasons but never got his footing at the major league level. After spending the 2020 season with the Atlanta Braves minor league system, Robinson signed with the Mexican league in 2021 and saw his professional playing career end after five games.